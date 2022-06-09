Boozt Cuts FY Outlook as Q2 Earnings Expected to Miss Consensus
(PLX AI) – Boozt says revenue growth for the second quarter 2022 is expected in the range of 5-8%, with an adjusted EBIT between SEK 70-80 million.Consensus was for Q2 adjusted EBIT of SEK 129 millionOutlook FY revenue growth 10-15%, cut from …
- (PLX AI) – Boozt says revenue growth for the second quarter 2022 is expected in the range of 5-8%, with an adjusted EBIT between SEK 70-80 million.
- Consensus was for Q2 adjusted EBIT of SEK 129 million
- Outlook FY revenue growth 10-15%, cut from 20-25%
- Boozt now expects 2022 adjusted EBIT between SEK 235-285 million vs. consensus of SEK 356 million
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 3.5-4.5%
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0