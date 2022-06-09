(PLX AI) – Hochtief following an accelerated book building set the subscription price at EUR 57.50 for 7.06 million new shares. Hochtief says ACS was allocated 85% of the total number of new shares

Hochtief Sets Rights Issue Price at EUR 57.50 per Share; ACS Takes 85% of New Shares

