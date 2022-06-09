HEIDELBERG expecting further profitable growth in financial year 2022/23 despite major uncertainties

Heidelberg (ots) -



- Sales set to rise to around EUR2.3 billion in FY 2022/23, with a healthy order

backlog of EUR900 million - primarily due to growth in the company's core

business

- EBITDA margin of at least 8 percent and further improvement in net result

after taxes targeted

- Highlights of financial year 2021/22: Sales up 14 percent to EUR2.183 billion

and EBITDA margin increases to 7.3 percent

- Balance sheet resilience strengthened and net financial debt reduced



Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is cautiously optimistic as it

embarks on financial year 2022/23. The Group's order backlog of around EUR900

million as at March 31, 2022 is the highest in ten years. Like all production

companies, however, HEIDELBERG is facing some sharp increases in material,

energy, logistics, and staffing costs that are likely to result in price

adjustments. Thanks also to substantial efficiency improvements resulting from

the package of measures in recent years, HEIDELBERG is nevertheless confident of

being able to improve sales from EUR2.18 billion to around EUR2.3 billion in

financial year 2022/23 and also increase the EBITDA margin to at least 8

percent.





