HEIDELBERG expecting further profitable growth in financial year 2022/23 despite major uncertainties

Heidelberg (ots) -

- Sales set to rise to around EUR2.3 billion in FY 2022/23, with a healthy order
backlog of EUR900 million - primarily due to growth in the company's core
business
- EBITDA margin of at least 8 percent and further improvement in net result
after taxes targeted
- Highlights of financial year 2021/22: Sales up 14 percent to EUR2.183 billion
and EBITDA margin increases to 7.3 percent
- Balance sheet resilience strengthened and net financial debt reduced

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is cautiously optimistic as it
embarks on financial year 2022/23. The Group's order backlog of around EUR900
million as at March 31, 2022 is the highest in ten years. Like all production
companies, however, HEIDELBERG is facing some sharp increases in material,
energy, logistics, and staffing costs that are likely to result in price
adjustments. Thanks also to substantial efficiency improvements resulting from
the package of measures in recent years, HEIDELBERG is nevertheless confident of
being able to improve sales from EUR2.18 billion to around EUR2.3 billion in
financial year 2022/23 and also increase the EBITDA margin to at least 8
percent.

The Group is benefiting from growth initiatives focusing on the profitable core
markets of packaging printing, digital business models, and the e-mobility
sector, which is enjoying dynamic growth. For example, sales of electric vehicle
charging stations (wallboxes) climbed by over 120 percent to some EUR50 million
in the previous financial year and HEIDELBERG is expecting further double-digit
growth in the current year.

"Over the past financial year, HEIDELBERG has further strengthened its
resilience by significantly improving its sales and results. Financially
speaking, the Group is in a better position than for quite some time. In
financial year 2022/23, too, we are looking to benefit from this, from the
successful growth initiatives focusing on the core markets and our digital
business models, and also from our e-mobility success story. That makes us
optimistic about being able to counteract the very challenging circumstances,
including the huge price increases. We will be keeping a very close eye on the
markets so that we can take any necessary countermeasures. As things stand at
present, though, we are expecting further growth in sales to around EUR2.3
billion and - primarily as a result of operational improvements - an increase in
the EBITDA margin to at least 8 percent," says HEIDELBERG CEO, Dr. Ludwin Monz.
