Boozt Drops 13% as Profit Warning Shows Slowdown Is Worse Than Anticipated, Analysts Say

(PLX AI) – Boozt shares fell 13% in early trading after the company issued a profit warning for the second quarter and cut guidance for the year. Boozt said Q2 adjusted EBIT will be between SEK 70-80 million, while consensus was for SEK 129 …

  • (PLX AI) – Boozt shares fell 13% in early trading after the company issued a profit warning for the second quarter and cut guidance for the year.
  • Boozt said Q2 adjusted EBIT will be between SEK 70-80 million, while consensus was for SEK 129 million
  • Outlook FY revenue growth 10-15%, cut from 20-25%, while FY adjusted EBIT is now seen between SEK 235-285 million vs. consensus of SEK 356 million
  • The size of the slowdown is far worse than we had assumed, analysts at Carnegie said
  • Customer acquisition costs have risen significantly in recent months and the company may choose to temporarily slow its growth ambitions in an attempt to limit any short-term damage to its operating margin, Carnegie said


