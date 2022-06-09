Professor Lars Iversen joins MC2 Therapeutics as new Chief Medical Officer
Copenhagen (ots/PRNewswire) - MC2 Therapeutics A/S, a commercial stage
pharmaceutical company, has named Lars Iversen, MD, DMSc an esteemed chair
professor in dermatology at Aarhus University Hospital and at Aarhus University,
its new full-time Chief Medical Officer (CMO) as of October 1st, 2022.
Professor Lars Iversen will be a key member of the Executive Team at MC2
Therapeutics. He will be responsible for continued high quality in the strategy,
direction, and execution of the company's clinical development plans. His tasks
will also include identification of new first-in-indication or best-in-class
projects within auto-immune and inflammatory conditions (I&I) and maintenance
and expansion of MC2 Therapeutics' network of healthcare professionals, patient
organizations and medical and scientific advisors in USA and Europe.
"Lars Iversen brings substantial experience and an extensive international
network in the field of dermatology to the company," said Jesper J. Lange, CEO
of MC2 Therapeutics. "Within his research and participation in many clinical
trials, Lars has received several honors for his work. His expertise will play a
central role in our commitment to redefine the treatment experience of patients
and address unmet needs for people with autoimmune and chronic inflammatory
conditions."
Professor Lars Iversen has been a member of the International Psoriasis Council
(IPC) board of directors since 2017. He has done a wide array of national and
international committee work and collaboration and has been invited speaker at
several international conferences in Asia, Europe, and USA. Lars Iversen is
author or co-author of 250 articles, reviews or book-chapters and patents and
has served as sub-investigator or principal investigator, as well as national
coordinator on several clinical trials during the last 20 years. In 2019 he
established the National Center of Autoimmune Diseases at Aarhus University
Hospital.
"I look very much forward to joining MC2 Therapeutics. I have been following the
company for years and I am impressed how the team has successfully managed all
the aspects of the development and launch of Wynzora in US and EU. In addition,
the pipeline is exciting, comprising first-in-indication novel drug candidates
based on MC2's groundbreaking research into urea derived diseases," said
Professor Lars Iversen. "I have been devoted to the field of dermatology and
autoimmune diseases my entire career and by joining MC2 I now get the
opportunity to more directly influence and initiate new projects addressing the
