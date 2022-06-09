Professor Lars Iversen joins MC2 Therapeutics as new Chief Medical Officer

Copenhagen (ots/PRNewswire) - MC2 Therapeutics A/S, a commercial stage

pharmaceutical company, has named Lars Iversen, MD, DMSc an esteemed chair

professor in dermatology at Aarhus University Hospital and at Aarhus University,

its new full-time Chief Medical Officer (CMO) as of October 1st, 2022.



Professor Lars Iversen will be a key member of the Executive Team at MC2

Therapeutics. He will be responsible for continued high quality in the strategy,

direction, and execution of the company's clinical development plans. His tasks

will also include identification of new first-in-indication or best-in-class

projects within auto-immune and inflammatory conditions (I&I) and maintenance

and expansion of MC2 Therapeutics' network of healthcare professionals, patient

organizations and medical and scientific advisors in USA and Europe.





"Lars Iversen brings substantial experience and an extensive internationalnetwork in the field of dermatology to the company," said Jesper J. Lange, CEOof MC2 Therapeutics. "Within his research and participation in many clinicaltrials, Lars has received several honors for his work. His expertise will play acentral role in our commitment to redefine the treatment experience of patientsand address unmet needs for people with autoimmune and chronic inflammatoryconditions."Professor Lars Iversen has been a member of the International Psoriasis Council(IPC) board of directors since 2017. He has done a wide array of national andinternational committee work and collaboration and has been invited speaker atseveral international conferences in Asia, Europe, and USA. Lars Iversen isauthor or co-author of 250 articles, reviews or book-chapters and patents andhas served as sub-investigator or principal investigator, as well as nationalcoordinator on several clinical trials during the last 20 years. In 2019 heestablished the National Center of Autoimmune Diseases at Aarhus UniversityHospital."I look very much forward to joining MC2 Therapeutics. I have been following thecompany for years and I am impressed how the team has successfully managed allthe aspects of the development and launch of Wynzora in US and EU. In addition,the pipeline is exciting, comprising first-in-indication novel drug candidatesbased on MC2's groundbreaking research into urea derived diseases," saidProfessor Lars Iversen. "I have been devoted to the field of dermatology andautoimmune diseases my entire career and by joining MC2 I now get theopportunity to more directly influence and initiate new projects addressing the