Lufthansa Says SWISS Terminated State-Backed Bank Loan Facility Ahead of Time
- (PLX AI) – Lufthansa says SWISS has terminated state-backed bank loan facility ahead of time.
- Lufthansa Group will meet its future financing needs via the capital markets
- SWISS has never utilized more than half of the total amount available under its state-backed bridging loan facility, and has also paid a total of CHF 60 million in fees and interest, Lufthansa says
- SWISS has fully complied at all times with the locational conditions which were tied to the Swiss state-backed financial support and, following its restructuring, has now returned to financial stability, Lufthansa says
