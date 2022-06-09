(PLX AI) – SalMar reports increase of cash consideration in voluntary tender offer for NTS following NOK 20 dividend by SalMar.SalMar says Cash Consideration is increased from NOK 24 per Share to NOK 26.86482 per Share

SalMar Raises Offer for NTS to NOK 26.86482 per Share

