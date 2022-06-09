CVS Reiterates FY Outlook for Adj. EPS $8.20-8.40
(PLX AI) – CVS reaffirms Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 8.2-8.4.CVS also reaffirms the full year 2022 GAAP EPS guidance range of $6.93 to $7.13 and its full year 2022 cash flow from operations guidance range of $12.0 billion to $13.0 billion
