Signet Q1 Earnings Top Estimates; FY Outlook Unchanged
- (PLX AI) – Signet Q1 revenue USD 1,838.3 million vs. estimate USD 1,800 million.
- Q1 EPS USD -1.89
- Q1 operating income USD 200 thousand
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.86 vs. estimate USD 2.38
- Q1 adj. operating income USD 194.6 million vs. estimate USD 177 million
- FY outlook unchanged
