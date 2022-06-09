Infosys and TK Elevator Announce Strategic Collaboration

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - To revamp Digital Workplace Management,Network Security, and IT Infrastructure, powered by Infosys CobaltInfosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), aglobal leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, todayannounced a global strategic collaboration with TK Elevator (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tkelevator.com%2Fglobal-en%2F&data=05%7C01%7Cvishwa.desai%40infosys.com%7C73f108448a5e42ba626108da449e4b7a%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637897743897933348%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=7gP95rz%2F6QMR1MZkyBMIIqwdzloVAJ7dPjxq%2F1B2MHE%3D&reserved=0) ,one of the world's leading elevator companies based out of Düsseldorf, Germany.The global seven-year collaboration is an extension of the successfulmodernization of TK Elevator's IT infrastructure in Europe and Africa.As part of this engagement, Infosys will consolidate and harmonize the globalservice desk and workplace operations. Infosys will provide AI-powered IThelpdesk services, digital workplace management, as well as network services,powered by Infosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html)-driven automation framework. This will humanize TK Elevator's workplaceexperience by building a resilient enterprise and digitally transforming theirunderlying IT infrastructure. Infosys will aim to boost cybersecurity andenhance digital experience for TK Elevator's end users, by leveraging its deepdomain expertise, industry-grade IT infrastructure modernization capabilities,and a strong global presence. The collaboration, while improving availability ofIT infrastructure, will reduce overall IT operational costs."At TK Elevator, IT infrastructure is the core of our digital initiatives and wecontinuously strive to provide state-of-the-art user services. With Infosys as astrategic partner, we are confident to achieve our target of automation,innovation and efficiency across the IT landscape," said, Susan Poon, Global CIOat TK Elevator."Infosys will provide our business with high-performance IT services andenhanced user experience for our employees worldwide. Leveraging artificialintelligence and automation will not only make our IT more customer-centric, butwill also help improve our customer experience at reduced cost," added JohnHemming, Head of Infrastructure at TK Elevator .