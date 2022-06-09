checkAd

Infosys and TK Elevator Announce Strategic Collaboration

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - To revamp Digital Workplace Management,
Network Security, and IT Infrastructure, powered by Infosys Cobalt

Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced a global strategic collaboration with TK Elevator (https://apc01.safel
inks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tkelevator.com%2Fglobal-en%2F
&data=05%7C01%7Cvishwa.desai%40infosys.com%7C73f108448a5e42ba626108da449e4b7a%7C
63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637897743897933348%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbG
Zsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%
7C%7C%7C&sdata=7gP95rz%2F6QMR1MZkyBMIIqwdzloVAJ7dPjxq%2F1B2MHE%3D&reserved=0) ,
one of the world's leading elevator companies based out of Düsseldorf, Germany.
The global seven-year collaboration is an extension of the successful
modernization of TK Elevator's IT infrastructure in Europe and Africa.

As part of this engagement, Infosys will consolidate and harmonize the global
service desk and workplace operations. Infosys will provide AI-powered IT
helpdesk services, digital workplace management, as well as network services,
powered by Infosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html)
-driven automation framework. This will humanize TK Elevator's workplace
experience by building a resilient enterprise and digitally transforming their
underlying IT infrastructure. Infosys will aim to boost cybersecurity and
enhance digital experience for TK Elevator's end users, by leveraging its deep
domain expertise, industry-grade IT infrastructure modernization capabilities,
and a strong global presence. The collaboration, while improving availability of
IT infrastructure, will reduce overall IT operational costs.

"At TK Elevator, IT infrastructure is the core of our digital initiatives and we
continuously strive to provide state-of-the-art user services. With Infosys as a
strategic partner, we are confident to achieve our target of automation,
innovation and efficiency across the IT landscape," said, Susan Poon, Global CIO
at TK Elevator.

"Infosys will provide our business with high-performance IT services and
enhanced user experience for our employees worldwide. Leveraging artificial
intelligence and automation will not only make our IT more customer-centric, but
will also help improve our customer experience at reduced cost," added John
Hemming, Head of Infrastructure at TK Elevator .
