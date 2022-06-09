Sampo Launches EUR 1 Billion Share Buyback Programme Following Nordea Exit
(PLX AI) – Sampo management also intends to propose a second distribution of capital in the form of a share buyback programme or extra dividend, or a combination thereof, in connection with the publication of the 2022 financial result on 9 February …
- (PLX AI) – Sampo management also intends to propose a second distribution of capital in the form of a share buyback programme or extra dividend, or a combination thereof, in connection with the publication of the 2022 financial result on 9 February 2023.
- Maximum number of shares that can be repurchased is 30 million, corresponding to 5.6% of the total number of shares in Sampo
