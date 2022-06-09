Boskalis Wins Summary Proceedings Against EUR 39.5 Million Payment In Bank Guarantees
- (PLX AI) – Boskalis had suspended its activities on a Russian LNG project earlier this year, and in response, its client Saren B.V. claimed breach of contract.
- Judge in summary proceedings ruled in favor today of Boskalis on all major points and no payments will be made either to Saren or the end client in Russia
