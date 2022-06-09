checkAd

Boskalis Wins Summary Proceedings Against EUR 39.5 Million Payment In Bank Guarantees

(PLX AI) – Boskalis had suspended its activities on a Russian LNG project earlier this year, and in response, its client Saren B.V. claimed breach of contract. Judge in summary proceedings ruled in favor today of Boskalis on all major points and no …

  • (PLX AI) – Boskalis had suspended its activities on a Russian LNG project earlier this year, and in response, its client Saren B.V. claimed breach of contract.
  • Judge in summary proceedings ruled in favor today of Boskalis on all major points and no payments will be made either to Saren or the end client in Russia
