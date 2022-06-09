Ericsson Says SEC Opened Investigation in Iraq Matters
- (PLX AI) – Ericsson gives update on engagement with U.S. authorities.
- Ericsson says SEC notified the Company that it has opened an investigation concerning the matters described in the company’s 2019 Iraq investigation report
- Ericsson says fully cooperating with the SEC
