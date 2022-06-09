Genmab Starts New Arbitration on Darzalex, Seeks $405 Million Plus Interest
(PLX AI) – Genmab Commences New Arbitration Under License Agreement With Janssen.Genmab seeking an award of $405 million plus interest in accrued milestone payments for DARZALEX FASPRO and a declaration that it is entitled to a new 13-year royalty …
- (PLX AI) – Genmab Commences New Arbitration Under License Agreement With Janssen.
- Genmab seeking an award of $405 million plus interest in accrued milestone payments for DARZALEX FASPRO and a declaration that it is entitled to a new 13-year royalty term from the date of DARZALEX FASPRO’s first commercial sale
- Arbitration will be conducted in New York pursuant to the rules of the CPR Institute for Dispute Resolution for Non-Administered Arbitration before a panel of three arbitrators
- While the arbitration is pending, Genmab’s various collaborations with Janssen will continue
