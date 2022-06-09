IAQG selects SAE International as global publisher of standards (FOTO)

Brussels, Belgium (ots) - The International Aerospace Quality Group® (IAQG)

formally announces SAE International as the organization's international

standards publisher. The IAQG/SAE Standards Development and Publications

Agreement takes effect on all new and newly revised standards moving forward.

The first standard to fall under this new agreement will be the IAQG 9137

(IA9137), scheduled to be released later this year.



Under the IAQG/SAE Standards Development and Publications Agreement,

organizations will be able to turn to SAE or one of their many global resellers

to purchase new and/or newly revised standards. This agreement is designed to

streamline the development and publication process using a single, common

workflow that increases the speed to market while improving global distribution

management.



