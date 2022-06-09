checkAd

IAQG selects SAE International as global publisher of standards (FOTO)

Brussels, Belgium (ots) - The International Aerospace Quality Group® (IAQG)
formally announces SAE International as the organization's international
standards publisher. The IAQG/SAE Standards Development and Publications
Agreement takes effect on all new and newly revised standards moving forward.
The first standard to fall under this new agreement will be the IAQG 9137
(IA9137), scheduled to be released later this year.

Under the IAQG/SAE Standards Development and Publications Agreement,
organizations will be able to turn to SAE or one of their many global resellers
to purchase new and/or newly revised standards. This agreement is designed to
streamline the development and publication process using a single, common
workflow that increases the speed to market while improving global distribution
management.

"The IAQG/SAE Standards Development and Publications Agreement is based on a
25year partnership between SAE and IAQG," stated Andy Maher, IAQG president and
member company representative for BAE Systems. "Their solid reputation and
proven process of global standards development makes this agreement a natural
evolution."

Currently, published standards will remain under the same sector-related
distribution channels. In addition to having a singular, global publisher, the
new and newly revised standards will have a consistent look and format. For
example, the naming structure for newly developed and released standards will
follow the standard naming prefix of IA (for International Aerospace).
Previously released standards will transition from sector designations of AS,
EN, SJAC or JISQ to the new singular designation at the time of revision.

"SAE International is honored to continue and enhance the longstanding and
successful partnership with IAQG in the development and publication of global
quality standards for the aerospace and defense sectors," said Sr. Director
Standards David Alexander for SAE International. "SAE's recognized consensus
process and platform, coupled with worldwide distribution through direct and
reseller networks will accelerate the speed and availability of the standards."

IAQG sets the standard for quality within the worldwide supply chain within the
aviation, space and defense industry. IAQG currently maintains 26 active
standards that establishes common/shared tools and methods for quality
improvement. To learn more, visit https://u.newsdirect.com/YtS7Vqot4yiyIueZfZ8P9
_WMkpKCYit9_czEwnS9_KJ0hrzU8uKM0iRAAAAA__82RJjd_5J2ZlymCBBWGZx0okFtzT-Wrs1cTkuaA
