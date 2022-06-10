(PLX AI) – BPER Banca targets net profit up to EUR 800 million in 2025, with ROTE above 10%.BPER Banca targets 50% payout ratio in 2025BPER Banca targets dividends at least EUR 1 billion over the periodTargets CET1 ratio above 13%

BPER Banca Targets Net Profit More Than Doubling to EUR 800 Million in 2025

