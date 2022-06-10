Airthings Chairman Buys 875,184 Shares
(PLX AI) – Airthings Chairman Geir Førre purchased 875,184 shares at an average price of NOK3.9842 per share through Firda AS (100% Ownership). After the transaction, Geir Førre holds 28,586,874 shares in Airthings through Firda AS
