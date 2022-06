Liverpool, England (ots) - CREATING A HOSPITAL OF THE FUTURE: "A HOSPITAL

WITHOUT WALLS"



ALDER HEY LAUNCHES GROUND-BREAKING HYBRID DIGITAL HEALTH PLATFORM IN

COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT AND MINDWAVE



"TODAY'S CHILD, TOMORROW'S HEALTHIER ADULT"





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 5

Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust , one of the world's leadingpaediatric healthcare institutions, has today launched a ground-breaking digitalplatform that is set to revolutionise the way in which patient care is deliveredto children and young people.The hybrid health platform AlderHey@nywhere(TM) is being championed as a"hospital of the future", where patient and clinical care is delivered in ahybrid world, both physical and virtual, to create a "hospital without walls" .The interactive and immersive digital platform provides a hybrid point of accessand patient care for families, children, young people and clinicians to manage,treat, educate and coordinate delivery of their healthcare. Most importantly, itwill focus on preventative healthcare and will make patient care more accessibleand personalised.https://www.alderheyinnovation.com/alderheyanywhereThe technology was developed by Alder Hey Innovation in collaboration with Microsoft and Mindwave as a solution to addressing the finite capacity ofhospital and community resources, including both physical space and workforce.This was also paired with an increased demand of accident and emergencyadmissions, long waiting times for outpatient appointments, and increasinglengths of stay.Alder Hey has a dedicated innovation centre within the hospital and campus,focused on using cutting-edge technologies and innovations to solve thereal-world, day-to-day problems faced by children and young people.Alder Hey Innovation believes that by leveraging innovative health tech, digitalplatforms, data and AI, it can revolutionise the way healthcare is delivered tochildren and young people. It seeks to break down the traditional barriers forpatients when accessing care and personal health information, as well as whenreceiving therapies and seeking education, creating a future of healthcare thatis a "hospital without walls " with the focus of care being the individual,taking a more personalised and tailored approach.Commenting on the launch of the new digital health platform, Managing Directorof Alder Hey Innovation, Claire Liddy , said:"At the moment, healthcare is most often about treating people that are ill.What we want to do is to shift to a more preventative model of care that isindividualised and tailored and that empowers children and young people to take