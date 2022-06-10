ALDERHEY@NYWHERE(TM)
Liverpool, England (ots) - CREATING A HOSPITAL OF THE FUTURE: "A HOSPITAL
WITHOUT WALLS"
ALDER HEY LAUNCHES GROUND-BREAKING HYBRID DIGITAL HEALTH PLATFORM IN
COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT AND MINDWAVE
"TODAY'S CHILD, TOMORROW'S HEALTHIER ADULT"
Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust , one of the world's leading
paediatric healthcare institutions, has today launched a ground-breaking digital
platform that is set to revolutionise the way in which patient care is delivered
to children and young people.
The hybrid health platform AlderHey@nywhere(TM) is being championed as a
"hospital of the future", where patient and clinical care is delivered in a
hybrid world, both physical and virtual, to create a "hospital without walls" .
The interactive and immersive digital platform provides a hybrid point of access
and patient care for families, children, young people and clinicians to manage,
treat, educate and coordinate delivery of their healthcare. Most importantly, it
will focus on preventative healthcare and will make patient care more accessible
and personalised.
https://www.alderheyinnovation.com/alderheyanywhere
The technology was developed by Alder Hey Innovation in collaboration with
Microsoft and Mindwave as a solution to addressing the finite capacity of
hospital and community resources, including both physical space and workforce.
This was also paired with an increased demand of accident and emergency
admissions, long waiting times for outpatient appointments, and increasing
lengths of stay.
Alder Hey has a dedicated innovation centre within the hospital and campus,
focused on using cutting-edge technologies and innovations to solve the
real-world, day-to-day problems faced by children and young people.
Alder Hey Innovation believes that by leveraging innovative health tech, digital
platforms, data and AI, it can revolutionise the way healthcare is delivered to
children and young people. It seeks to break down the traditional barriers for
patients when accessing care and personal health information, as well as when
receiving therapies and seeking education, creating a future of healthcare that
is a "hospital without walls " with the focus of care being the individual,
taking a more personalised and tailored approach.
Commenting on the launch of the new digital health platform, Managing Director
of Alder Hey Innovation, Claire Liddy , said:
"At the moment, healthcare is most often about treating people that are ill.
What we want to do is to shift to a more preventative model of care that is
individualised and tailored and that empowers children and young people to take
