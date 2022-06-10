Scandic Rises 9% as Q2 Revenue Set to Beat Consensus by 35%
(PLX AI) – Scandic shares rose 9% in early trading after the company said yesterday after hours it expected Q2 revenue of SEK 5.2-5.4 billion.Consensus was for revenue of only SEK 3.9 billionThe hotel market has been especially strong during the …
- (PLX AI) – Scandic shares rose 9% in early trading after the company said yesterday after hours it expected Q2 revenue of SEK 5.2-5.4 billion.
- Consensus was for revenue of only SEK 3.9 billion
- The hotel market has been especially strong during the first two months of the quarter and Scandic expects similar market development in June
- Demand is back to pre-Covid levels, while prices are at historical highs in Sweden and Norway, SEB said
- The beat is significant and the recovery has come faster than anticipated: SEB
