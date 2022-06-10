Boozt Falls Another 3% as Nordea Doubts New Guidance as Too Optimistic
(PLX AI) – Boozt share fell another 3% in early trading, after analysts at Nordea reiterated a sell recommendation, saying the new guidance was too optimistic. Boozt fell by double-digits yesterday after issuing a profit warning for the quarter and …
- Boozt fell by double-digits yesterday after issuing a profit warning for the quarter and cutting the guidance for the year, now seeing adjusted EBIT of SEK 235-285 million
- The new guidance still implies Boozt needs to grow in the second half of the year its adjusted EBIT by 1% after a 50% implied contraction in the first half; we consider this too optimistic, Nordea said
- Price target cut to SEK 65 from SEK 90
