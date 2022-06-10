Siemens Gamesa Gets 133 MW Wind Turbine Order in India
(PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa wins wind turbine order for 133 MW project with Vena Energy in India. The company will supply 37 SG 3.6-145 wind turbines for the project in the state of Karnataka to be manufactured at its facilities in IndiaInstallation …
- (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa wins wind turbine order for 133 MW project with Vena Energy in India.
- The company will supply 37 SG 3.6-145 wind turbines for the project in the state of Karnataka to be manufactured at its facilities in India
- Installation expected during Siemens Gamesa’s financial year 2023
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0