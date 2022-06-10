OMV Can't Yet Estimate How Long Repairs at Schwechat Refinery Will Take

(PLX AI) – OMV gives update on the incident in the OMV Schwechat Refinery.OMV says not yet possible to estimate the duration of the repair phaseSays significant damage occurred to the crude oil distillation unit on June 3

