Worst Should Be Over for Ambu, Handelsbanken Says; Shares Continue to Fall
(PLX AI) – Ambu shares fell another 2.3% this morning even as Handelsbanken analysts said the worst should be over for the stock. Ambu has fallen more than 50% year to date after cutting its guidance twiceCEO Juan Jose Gonzalez was replaced with …
- Ambu has fallen more than 50% year to date after cutting its guidance twice
- CEO Juan Jose Gonzalez was replaced with board member Britt Meelby Jensen
- Ambu has increased its product portfolio and is now ready to reap the rewards of its solid position in single-use endoscopes on a market that should growth organically by 15-18% per year through 2030, Handelsbanken said
- The guidance downgrade improves Ambu's chances to meet expectations, and the share could benefit from positive newsflow around new product launches, Handelsbanken said
- The analysts maintained a buy recommendation on Ambu, with price target DKK 195
