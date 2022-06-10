(PLX AI) – Aena raises its passenger traffic estimate for 2022.Aena revised its passenger traffic estimate upwards for the year 2022 to range of between 75% and 85% over 2019, up from 68% previouslySays this is due to the evolution of passenger data …

Aena Now Sees Passenger Traffic at 75-85% vs 2019, up from 68% Previously

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer