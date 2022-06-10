Siemens to Supply Ultra-Fast EV Chargers on Highways in UAE
(PLX AI) – Siemens says UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure selects Siemens tech to power nation’s electric vehicle charging corridor.Siemens to supply ultra-fast charging units on highways connecting the seven emiratesTen Siemens Sicharge D …
- (PLX AI) – Siemens says UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure selects Siemens tech to power nation’s electric vehicle charging corridor.
- Siemens to supply ultra-fast charging units on highways connecting the seven emirates
- Ten Siemens Sicharge D 160 kW ultra-fast chargers will be installed on the highways in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0