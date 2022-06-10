Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After Another U.S. Smallpox, Monkeypox Vaccine Orders
(PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Outlook FY revenue DKK 1,800-2,000 million, up from DKK 1,400-1,600 million.Outlook FY EBITDA DKK -900 to -700 million, up from DKK -1,100 to -900 millionBavarian Nordic Receives an Additional Order for JYNNEOS Smallpox …
- (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Outlook FY revenue DKK 1,800-2,000 million, up from DKK 1,400-1,600 million.
- Outlook FY EBITDA DKK -900 to -700 million, up from DKK -1,100 to -900 million
- Bavarian Nordic Receives an Additional Order for JYNNEOS Smallpox and Monkeypox Vaccine from the U.S. Government
- With the previous order from BARDA for 1.4 million doses of liquid-frozen JYNNEOS, awarded in 2020, this order will bring the total U.S. inventory of the vaccine to nearly 2 million doses
