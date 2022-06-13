REC Silicon, Ferroglobe Aim to Set Up U.S. Solar Supply Chain
(PLX AI) – REC Silicon and Ferroglobe announce a Memorandum of Understanding committing the companies to negotiate a raw material supply agreement and establish a low-carbon and fully traceable U.S.-based solar supply chain.The MOU commits the …
- The MOU commits the companies to work together to increase production and employment at each of the companies’ facilities
- REC Silicon plans to re-start the currently idle Moses Lake plant in 2023 and make available high volumes of cost competitive, high quality, and low carbon solar grade polysilicon
- Ferroglobe will be a critical partner in ensuring steady supply of fully traceable metallurgical grade silicon metal produced in the U.S. from locally sourced raw materials, REC Silicon said
