Nordex Gets Wind Turbine Order for 105 MW in Serbia
(PLX AI) – Nordex receives first order from Serbia for 105 MW.In spring 2023 the Nordex Group will be supplying 22 N149/4.X turbines from the Delta4000 series for the "Krivaca" wind farmThe order also includes a Premium Service contract for the turbines covering a period of 25 years
