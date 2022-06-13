Stora Enso Raises Guidance; Now Sees FY Operational EBIT Higher Than Last Year
(PLX AI) – Stora Enso estimates that the previous full year 2022 operational EBIT guidance will be exceeded.Stora Enso now sees 2022 operational EBIT guidance to be higher than the full-year 2021 of EUR 1,528 millionSays all the main markets of …
- (PLX AI) – Stora Enso estimates that the previous full year 2022 operational EBIT guidance will be exceeded.
- Stora Enso now sees 2022 operational EBIT guidance to be higher than the full-year 2021 of EUR 1,528 million
- Says all the main markets of Stora Enso have experienced continued strong performance, with increased visibility and predictability for the full year
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0