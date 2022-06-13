Boozt Falls 7% as Danske Says Too Early to Turn Positive
(PLX AI) – Boozt shares fell 7% in early trading after Danske Bank analysts cut their price target on the stock, saying it was too early to turn positive on the company. Price target cut to SEK 70 from SEK 108; recommendation remains holdBoozt's new …
- Price target cut to SEK 70 from SEK 108; recommendation remains hold
- Boozt's new full-year guidance is still too demanding, Danske said
- Given the headwinds from promotional activity, fulfillment and cost-per-click, this looks a bit too aggressive, Danske said
