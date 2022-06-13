ISF Raises $312 Million for a 3rd Secondary Fund Focusing on the Israeli High-Tech Market
- ISF manages over half a billion dollars across three funds. The ISF funds
acquire holdings in start-up companies and venture capital funds.
- The Fund is backed by major institutional investors from Israel, Europe, and
the U.S.
ISF (Israel Secondary Fund) (https://www.israelsecondary.com/) announced today
that it has raised its 3rd fund totaling 312 million dollars. In 2017, ISF
raised its 2nd fund of 100 million dollars and currently manages over half a
billion dollars focused on secondary transactions in the Israeli technology
market.
The investors who participated in the current fundraising include several of
Israel's largest institutional investors, such as Migdal Insurance, Altshuler
Shaham, Bank Hapoalim, as well as leading institutions, pension funds,
endowments and family offices from Europe and the U.S.A.
According to Dror Glass, Managing P artner and Founder of ISF , "In recent
years, ISF led over 80 secondary transactions in technology companies and
venture funds. The timing of the current fundraising is particularly
significant, considering the shifting market trends after a decade of
unprecedented growth."
"We expect the demand for secondary transactions and liquidity to increase
significantly, especially given the growing uncertainty in the High-Tech
industry and possible delays of IPOs and acquisitions. ISF is a leader in the
global tech-secondaries market, and we believe that with our new fund, we will
play a central role in the local investments sphere."
Dror also referred to the fund's flexible and efficient investment policy: "Our
unique model allows us to provide a creative and quick response to all liquidity
needs. We acquire minority shares in private technology companies from founders,
employees, and investors and can participate in these companies follow-on
rounds. We also acquire venture fund holdings and conduct GP restructurings."
"Our guiding principle is reaching a Win-Win-Win deal for the seller, for ISF,
and above all - for the company and its employees."
More than 80 transactions and 50 exits
ISF (Israel Secondary fund) is a leading technology-focused secondary fund
headed by Dror Glass, Nir Linchevski, and Eva Hubsman.
ISF was established in 2008 by Dror Glass and Shmuel Shilo, pioneers in the
secondary field in Israel.
ISF provides liquidity in the inefficient private tech market, performing quick
and creative transactions acquiring holdings in private companies and venture
capital funds. ISF's target audience is entrepreneurs, investors, and employees
who hold options and shares in companies in addition to limited partner stakes
in funds.
ISF invested directly and indirectly in approximately 220 companies. Its
portfolio includes many successful companies and funds, including Myheritage,
Aidoc, WSC, Innovid, Valens, Pixellot, Earnix, Papaya Gaming, Verbit, Arbe,
Yotpo, Waze, Glilot, Vertex, Coralogix, Solaredge and more.
Nir Linchevski, a Managing Partner at ISF, adds : "ISF has played a crucial role
in Israel's secondary market evolution.
"The path of a start-up towards a significant exit may take ten years or more.
Allowing entrepreneurs, employees, and investors to realize significant value
along the way - and not just at the endgame - enables them to enjoy the fruits
of their labor at an earlier stage while company's management remains focused on
long-term growth.
"Our model ensures that all parties - investors, companies, and employees -
profit, which is key to continued market growth."
About the ISF partners:
Dror Glass has been an active participant in the Israeli secondary market since
2001. Dror served as a Managing Partner at Orma Investments of the IDB Group, an
Investment Manager at the Israel Corporation, and an Investment Banker at
Evergreen (the Israeli representative of Robertson Stephens).
Dror was also Executive Director of the prestigious Wharton-Recanati M.B.A.
Program at Tel Aviv University.
Nir Linchevski joined ISF in 2014 after serving as a Founding Partner in the
private equity investment company Shiraz Investments and as chairman of the
Altshuler Shaham Asset Management between 2007-2012.
Nir previously served as Managing Director in U,S, based venture capital fund
Vantage Point Capital Partners, and as a General Partner in the Israeli venture
capital fund Formula Ventures.
Eva Hubsman joined ISF four years ago after serving as Triventures' CFO and
providing consultancy services in financial management, strategy, and business
development to funds and companies such as Evergreen and Samsung.
