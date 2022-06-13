ISF Raises $312 Million for a 3rd Secondary Fund Focusing on the Israeli High-Tech Market

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) -



The investors who participated in the current fundraising include several ofIsrael's largest institutional investors, such as Migdal Insurance, AltshulerShaham, Bank Hapoalim, as well as leading institutions, pension funds,endowments and family offices from Europe and the U.S.A.According to Dror Glass, Managing P artner and Founder of ISF , "In recentyears, ISF led over 80 secondary transactions in technology companies andventure funds. The timing of the current fundraising is particularlysignificant, considering the shifting market trends after a decade ofunprecedented growth.""We expect the demand for secondary transactions and liquidity to increasesignificantly, especially given the growing uncertainty in the High-Techindustry and possible delays of IPOs and acquisitions. ISF is a leader in theglobal tech-secondaries market, and we believe that with our new fund, we willplay a central role in the local investments sphere."Dror also referred to the fund's flexible and efficient investment policy: "Ourunique model allows us to provide a creative and quick response to all liquidityneeds. We acquire minority shares in private technology companies from founders,employees, and investors and can participate in these companies follow-onrounds. We also acquire venture fund holdings and conduct GP restructurings.""Our guiding principle is reaching a Win-Win-Win deal for the seller, for ISF,and above all - for the company and its employees."More than 80 transactions and 50 exitsISF (Israel Secondary fund) is a leading technology-focused secondary fundheaded by Dror Glass, Nir Linchevski, and Eva Hubsman.ISF was established in 2008 by Dror Glass and Shmuel Shilo, pioneers in thesecondary field in Israel.ISF provides liquidity in the inefficient private tech market, performing quickand creative transactions acquiring holdings in private companies and venturecapital funds. ISF's target audience is entrepreneurs, investors, and employeeswho hold options and shares in companies in addition to limited partner stakesin funds.ISF invested directly and indirectly in approximately 220 companies. Itsportfolio includes many successful companies and funds, including Myheritage,Aidoc, WSC, Innovid, Valens, Pixellot, Earnix, Papaya Gaming, Verbit, Arbe,Yotpo, Waze, Glilot, Vertex, Coralogix, Solaredge and more.Nir Linchevski, a Managing Partner at ISF, adds : "ISF has played a crucial rolein Israel's secondary market evolution."The path of a start-up towards a significant exit may take ten years or more.Allowing entrepreneurs, employees, and investors to realize significant valuealong the way - and not just at the endgame - enables them to enjoy the fruitsof their labor at an earlier stage while company's management remains focused onlong-term growth."Our model ensures that all parties - investors, companies, and employees -profit, which is key to continued market growth."About the ISF partners:Dror Glass has been an active participant in the Israeli secondary market since2001. Dror served as a Managing Partner at Orma Investments of the IDB Group, anInvestment Manager at the Israel Corporation, and an Investment Banker atEvergreen (the Israeli representative of Robertson Stephens).Dror was also Executive Director of the prestigious Wharton-Recanati M.B.A.Program at Tel Aviv University.Nir Linchevski joined ISF in 2014 after serving as a Founding Partner in theprivate equity investment company Shiraz Investments and as chairman of theAltshuler Shaham Asset Management between 2007-2012.Nir previously served as Managing Director in U,S, based venture capital fundVantage Point Capital Partners, and as a General Partner in the Israeli venturecapital fund Formula Ventures.Eva Hubsman joined ISF four years ago after serving as Triventures' CFO andproviding consultancy services in financial management, strategy, and businessdevelopment to funds and companies such as Evergreen and Samsung.Contact: mailto:dror@israelsecondary.comImage - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1837815/ISF.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1837816/ISF_Logo.jpgContact:Dror Glass,Managing Partner and Founder of ISF,+972-54-6308207Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163649/5246144OTS: ISF (Israel Secondary Fund)