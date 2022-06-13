Gerresheimer partners with MedTech start-up Adamant Health to revolutionize treatment of Parkinson's disease
Duesseldorf/Kuopio (ots) -
- Partners join forces to improve lives of millions of Parkinson's patients
worldwide with a transformative technology-based solution
- Gerresheimer participates in seed-round of the Finnish MedTech company and
university spin-off
- Monitoring and personalized medication adjustment in combination is a novum
Gerresheimer AG and the Finnish MedTech start-up Adamant Health Oy partner up to
develop a life-changing solution for millions of people worldwide suffering from
Parkinson's disease. The measuring technology and platform in development will
address one of the biggest impediments in treating symptoms of Parkinson's:
Determining the optimal time to take symptom suppressing medication. In the
future, Adamant Health's measurement and analysis technology and Gerresheimer's
digital platform solution will help to determine the exact right moment for drug
administration and inform patients as well as medical staff about the patient's
treatment and symptom development. The advantage for patients: The symptoms
become much more stable and predictable. This allows them to live their everyday
lives in a more independent, safe and satisfying way.
"Our common goal is to optimize the treatment of Parkinson's and to improve the
patient's quality of life dramatically," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO Gerresheimer
AG. "The investment is part of our strategic expansion into personalized drug
delivery devices combined with platform-based and digital disease monitoring. It
will also complement our high value solution offering for clients as defined in
our strategy process formula G", he added.
Parkinson's disease is a progressive nervous system disorder and causes
reoccurring tremors, stiffness and slowing of movement. While it currently is
incurable, medication can significantly alleviate symptoms. The disease affects
approximately 10 million patients worldwide.
"We are expecting the number of people with Parkinson's to more than double
within the next 30 years," said Paulus Carpelan, CEO Adamant Health Oy. "Our
measurement and analysis service with its unique technologies aim to help
individualizing therapies and consequently to improve patients' quality of life
significantly," he added.
Adamant Health is a start-up firm and a spinoff from the University of Eastern
Finland. It aims at revolutionizing Parkinson's therapy based on 15 years of
academic research expertise. The company applies scientific insights to the
individual analysis of neuromuscular function and motion.
Gerresheimer has participated in the seed round at Adamant Health and is a major
