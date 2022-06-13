Gerresheimer partners with MedTech start-up Adamant Health to revolutionize treatment of Parkinson's disease

Duesseldorf/Kuopio (ots) -



- Partners join forces to improve lives of millions of Parkinson's patients

worldwide with a transformative technology-based solution

- Gerresheimer participates in seed-round of the Finnish MedTech company and

university spin-off

- Monitoring and personalized medication adjustment in combination is a novum



Gerresheimer AG and the Finnish MedTech start-up Adamant Health Oy partner up to

develop a life-changing solution for millions of people worldwide suffering from

Parkinson's disease. The measuring technology and platform in development will

address one of the biggest impediments in treating symptoms of Parkinson's:

Determining the optimal time to take symptom suppressing medication. In the

future, Adamant Health's measurement and analysis technology and Gerresheimer's

digital platform solution will help to determine the exact right moment for drug

administration and inform patients as well as medical staff about the patient's

treatment and symptom development. The advantage for patients: The symptoms

become much more stable and predictable. This allows them to live their everyday

lives in a more independent, safe and satisfying way.





