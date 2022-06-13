U-Power names Gerard Butler as its new global brand ambassador (FOTO)

Paruzzaro (Italy) (ots) - U-Power (https://www.u-power.it/en/footwear?gclid=CjwK

CAjw14uVBhBEEiwAaufYx6OjcYHDeihTkSqp73gkDKs5UqqpOun3U2sfL5-KDkxPK7TZ9ses-xoCNC8Q

AvD_BwE) , Italian leader in safety footwear and workwear business, announces

the appointment of its new global brand ambassador, Gerard Butler .



The Scottish actor, known for his lead in internationally acclaimed films '300',

'Greenland' and the 'Olympus Has Fallen' trilogy, will lend his image to be the

face of U-Power .





Butler debuts his new role as ambassador for the brand starting immediately. Thethree-year collaboration will see Butler representing the brand across all mediachannels - from TV adverts to social media and offline communication activities.U-Power , who was been consolidating and increasingly strengthening itscommunication strategy in Italy and across Europe, will be working with GerardButler to make the U-Power world and its principles known to a global audience.The decision in choosing Butler comes from his embodiment of the U-Power manspirit - strong and vigorous but at the same time ready to get his hands dirtyfor every need. Butler's own personal and professional journey being a greatexample of resilience and determination and what it means to fight for one'sdreams and goals. This aura around the actor eliminates the distance of theimpeccable models typical of the fashion world, creating a deeper and moreauthentic connection with the brand's consumers of everyday working men andwomen.Gerard Butler will join the already consolidated presence of Diletta Leotta,female brand ambassador and protagonist of U-Power's communications activities.Franco Uzzeni , CEO of U-Power Group comments : "Having Gerard Butler as brandambassador can only fill us with pride. Being represented by a face of globalfame is a confirmation of the successes that U-Power has achieved in recentyears, at the service of workers. We are confident that the collaboration willbe more than fruitful."ABOUT U-POWERU-Power Group was founded by entrepreneur Pier Franco Uzzeni in 2006, inParuzzaro (Italy), based on the experience handed down by his father and thengained in 50 years of activity in the safety footwear sector. Since then, theGroup has grown to become one of the main players in the sector, a leader in theItalian and European market for work footwear. In recent years, the Group hasalso successfully entered the technical workwear market. U-Power was createdwith the aim of becoming the safest and most authentic point of reference forworkers' safety. Having always been committed to the continuous improvement ofits products' technical and qualitative characteristics, U-Power Group wishes tocontribute to improving people's quality of life by offering Personal ProtectiveEquipment (PPE) that is safe, comfortable, high-performing and with anattractive design.Contact:U-Power Groupmailto:g.ramazzotti@barabino.co.ukAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163682/5246649OTS: U-Power Group