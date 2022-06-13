checkAd

U-Power names Gerard Butler as its new global brand ambassador (FOTO)

Paruzzaro (Italy) (ots) - U-Power (https://www.u-power.it/en/footwear?gclid=CjwK
CAjw14uVBhBEEiwAaufYx6OjcYHDeihTkSqp73gkDKs5UqqpOun3U2sfL5-KDkxPK7TZ9ses-xoCNC8Q
AvD_BwE) , Italian leader in safety footwear and workwear business, announces
the appointment of its new global brand ambassador, Gerard Butler .

The Scottish actor, known for his lead in internationally acclaimed films '300',
'Greenland' and the 'Olympus Has Fallen' trilogy, will lend his image to be the
face of U-Power .

Butler debuts his new role as ambassador for the brand starting immediately. The
three-year collaboration will see Butler representing the brand across all media
channels - from TV adverts to social media and offline communication activities.

U-Power , who was been consolidating and increasingly strengthening its
communication strategy in Italy and across Europe, will be working with Gerard
Butler to make the U-Power world and its principles known to a global audience.

The decision in choosing Butler comes from his embodiment of the U-Power man
spirit - strong and vigorous but at the same time ready to get his hands dirty
for every need. Butler's own personal and professional journey being a great
example of resilience and determination and what it means to fight for one's
dreams and goals. This aura around the actor eliminates the distance of the
impeccable models typical of the fashion world, creating a deeper and more
authentic connection with the brand's consumers of everyday working men and
women.

Gerard Butler will join the already consolidated presence of Diletta Leotta,
female brand ambassador and protagonist of U-Power's communications activities.

Franco Uzzeni , CEO of U-Power Group comments : "Having Gerard Butler as brand
ambassador can only fill us with pride. Being represented by a face of global
fame is a confirmation of the successes that U-Power has achieved in recent
years, at the service of workers. We are confident that the collaboration will
be more than fruitful."

ABOUT U-POWER

U-Power Group was founded by entrepreneur Pier Franco Uzzeni in 2006, in
Paruzzaro (Italy), based on the experience handed down by his father and then
gained in 50 years of activity in the safety footwear sector. Since then, the
Group has grown to become one of the main players in the sector, a leader in the
Italian and European market for work footwear. In recent years, the Group has
also successfully entered the technical workwear market. U-Power was created
with the aim of becoming the safest and most authentic point of reference for
workers' safety. Having always been committed to the continuous improvement of
its products' technical and qualitative characteristics, U-Power Group wishes to
contribute to improving people's quality of life by offering Personal Protective
Equipment (PPE) that is safe, comfortable, high-performing and with an
attractive design.

Contact:

U-Power Group
mailto:g.ramazzotti@barabino.co.uk

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163682/5246649
OTS: U-Power Group



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  53   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

U-Power names Gerard Butler as its new global brand ambassador (FOTO) U-Power (https://www.u-power.it/en/footwear?gclid=CjwK CAjw14uVBhBEEiwAaufYx6OjcYHDeihTkSqp73gkDKs5UqqpOun3U2sfL5-KDkxPK7TZ9ses-xoCNC8Q AvD_BwE) , Italian leader in safety footwear and workwear business, announces the appointment of its new global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
TiNDLE, das pflanzliche Hähnchen, kommt in deutsche Städte (FOTO)
Gesamtwert der 100 wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt abermals mit neuem Rekord - Apple verteidigt ...
Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz eröffnet Ostdeutsches Wirtschaftsforum 2022
FDP pocht wegen Flugausfällen auf mehr Bundespolizei und Personal aus dem Ausland
Der 3. Qingdao Multinationals Summit findet statt
Übergewinnsteuer hat wenig Aussicht auf Erfolg
Geschäftsjahr 2021: Thüga erzielt stabiles Ergebnis / Die 100 Stadtwerke der Thüga-Gruppe haben trotz ...
Die Neoss® Group bringt den NeoScan(TM) 1000 auf den Markt und feiert damit 20 Jahre ...
Bauern-Präsident: "Landwirtschaftliche Produkte müssten 30 Prozent mehr kosten"
Titel
SIFI GIBT DIE EMA-VALIDIERUNG SEINES ZULASSUNGSANTRAGS FÜR AKANTIOR® ZUR BEHANDLUNG VON ...
Professor Lars Iversen joins MC2 Therapeutics as new Chief Medical Officer
Veeva kündigt Schulungsanwendung für klinische Studien an
Geneva Association General Assembly appoints 4 new Board members; organisation highlights ...
ACV kritisiert Verbrenner-Verbot der EU-Abgeordneten
Landis+Gyr's EV Charging Business Picks Up Speed with Software Contract in New Zealand
R-Biopharm acquires Australian lab equipment manufacturer and molecular biology multiplex ...
ANGEL'S ENVY® ENTHÜLLT 8,2 MILLIONEN DOLLAR TEURE ERWEITERUNG DES MARKENHEIMS UND ...
Medison Pharma Announces the Approvals by Health Canada and Therapeutics Goods Administration of ...
Usbekistan als neue Benchmark für Investoren, die nach alternativen Märkten suchen (FOTO)
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Immobilienpreise und Bauzinsen steigen: Dennoch lohnt sich Wohneigentum - Wüstenrot informiert
Auch Adler-Group-Tochter Consus Real Estate in schweren Turbulenzen / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet ...
Norgine Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Umsteuern tut not, Kommentar zur DWS von Wolf Brandes
Bau einer großen Batterie-Fabrik in Bitterfeld-Wolfen ist geplatzt
Abgasskandal: EuGH-Generalanwalt widerspricht im Thermofenster-Streit BGH / Verbraucher hat Ansprüche ...
Myles Peacock Appointed Worldwide CEO of Investis Digital
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber