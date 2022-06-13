U-Power names Gerard Butler as its new global brand ambassador (FOTO)
Paruzzaro (Italy) (ots) - U-Power
AvD_BwE) , Italian leader in safety footwear and workwear business, announces
the appointment of its new global brand ambassador, Gerard Butler .
The Scottish actor, known for his lead in internationally acclaimed films '300',
'Greenland' and the 'Olympus Has Fallen' trilogy, will lend his image to be the
face of U-Power .
Butler debuts his new role as ambassador for the brand starting immediately. The
three-year collaboration will see Butler representing the brand across all media
channels - from TV adverts to social media and offline communication activities.
U-Power , who was been consolidating and increasingly strengthening its
communication strategy in Italy and across Europe, will be working with Gerard
Butler to make the U-Power world and its principles known to a global audience.
The decision in choosing Butler comes from his embodiment of the U-Power man
spirit - strong and vigorous but at the same time ready to get his hands dirty
for every need. Butler's own personal and professional journey being a great
example of resilience and determination and what it means to fight for one's
dreams and goals. This aura around the actor eliminates the distance of the
impeccable models typical of the fashion world, creating a deeper and more
authentic connection with the brand's consumers of everyday working men and
women.
Gerard Butler will join the already consolidated presence of Diletta Leotta,
female brand ambassador and protagonist of U-Power's communications activities.
Franco Uzzeni , CEO of U-Power Group comments : "Having Gerard Butler as brand
ambassador can only fill us with pride. Being represented by a face of global
fame is a confirmation of the successes that U-Power has achieved in recent
years, at the service of workers. We are confident that the collaboration will
be more than fruitful."
ABOUT U-POWER
U-Power Group was founded by entrepreneur Pier Franco Uzzeni in 2006, in
Paruzzaro (Italy), based on the experience handed down by his father and then
gained in 50 years of activity in the safety footwear sector. Since then, the
Group has grown to become one of the main players in the sector, a leader in the
Italian and European market for work footwear. In recent years, the Group has
also successfully entered the technical workwear market. U-Power was created
with the aim of becoming the safest and most authentic point of reference for
workers' safety. Having always been committed to the continuous improvement of
its products' technical and qualitative characteristics, U-Power Group wishes to
contribute to improving people's quality of life by offering Personal Protective
Equipment (PPE) that is safe, comfortable, high-performing and with an
attractive design.
Contact:
U-Power Group
mailto:g.ramazzotti@barabino.co.uk
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163682/5246649
OTS: U-Power Group
