Brenntag Raises EBITDA Outlook Citing Strong Q2 Earnings Trend
(PLX AI) – Brenntag Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 1,750-1,850 million, up from EUR 1,450-1,550 million previously.Cites the strong results in the first quarter of 2022 and the continuing positive earnings trend in the second quarter to date, as well as …
- (PLX AI) – Brenntag Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 1,750-1,850 million, up from EUR 1,450-1,550 million previously.
- Cites the strong results in the first quarter of 2022 and the continuing positive earnings trend in the second quarter to date, as well as considering the prospects for the rest of the year
- The forecast takes into account the efficiency improvement anticipated in the course of implementing the measures resulting from “Project Brenntag” as well as the contribution to earnings from acquisitions already closed
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0