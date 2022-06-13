checkAd

GSMA AND FC BARCELONA FORM THE PERFECT MATCH AT MWC23

London (ots/PRNewswire) - GSMA and FC Barcelona to Co-locate Sports Tomorrow
Congress at MWC Barcelona 2023

GSMA and FC Barcelona have signed a collaboration agreement to co-locate Sports
Tomorrow Congress (https://sportstomorrow.fcbarcelona.com/) at MWC Barcelona
2023 (https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/) . FC Barcelona's President, Mr Joan Laporta
and GSMA Ltd.'s CEO, Mr John Hoffman met today at Camp Nou Stadium, the home of
FC Barcelona, to shake hands on the deal.

"We are beyond excited to collaborate with FC Barcelona. Co-locating Sports
Tomorrow Congress at MWC Barcelona 2023 brings together two world-leading events
and creates space to identify and create new business opportunities across the
mobile and sports ecosystems," said Mr Hoffman.

The GSMA's collaboration with FC Barcelona unites MWC Barcelona, the largest and
most influential mobile technology convening event with Barcelona's sporting
excellence and heritage including football, tennis, sailing and motorcycling. It
is a new platform opportunity for businesses and stakeholders in the sports and
technology ecosystem to convene, make deals and launch products.

Mr Hoffman continued, "The move shows the strategic importance and power of
mobile connectivity and follows the launch of Industry City at MWC22, featuring
the fintech, manufacturing, and automotive sectors."

As data-powered, innovative sports technology continues to deliver insights with
a profound impact on athletes' performance and fan engagement, the relationship
between sports and technology has expanded the sports industry market.

"We are very proud and happy about this agreement with MWC Barcelona, the
leading platform in the mobile technology sector; it will convert the Sports
Tomorrow Congress, already a leader in the field of sports innovation events,
into a global point of reference in the field of linking technology and sport,
while also helping project the city of Barcelona as a worldwide capital in this
sector," said FC Barcelona's President, Mr Joan Laporta.

At Sports Tomorrow Congress, experts and attendees from the sports world have
the opportunity to explore in-depth key topics and themes in the sports
industry. It is a showcase of the decades of knowledge that FC Barcelona has
accumulated on topics such as health, nutrition, high athletic performance, the
digital sphere and all topics related to sports and its impact on society.

FC Barcelona set up Sports Tomorrow Congress and the Barça Innovation Hub
(https://barcainnovationhub.com/) to help change the world through athletic
excellence using knowledge and innovation. The sports ecosystem promotes a
culture of excellence and collaboration with prestige brands, universities,
research centres, startups, entrepreneurs, students, athletes, investors and
visionaries from all over the world.

Click here to find out more. (https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/press-releases/gsma-a
nd-fc-barcelona-form-the-perfect-match-at-mwc23)

Media Contacts GSMA Press Office

mailto:pressoffice@gsma.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838546/GSMA.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1385555/GSMA_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Rebecca Atherley,
+44 7815 993312

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72603/5247349
OTS: GSMA



