Saipem Signs MoU with Trevi for Foundation Drilling Solutions for Offshore Wind Farms
(PLX AI) – Saipem signs MoU with Trevi to cooperate to jointly develop a design of two drilling systems for large diameter foundation holes for offshore wind farms.The agreement with Trevi also covers the possibility to jointly develop such drilling …
- The agreement with Trevi also covers the possibility to jointly develop such drilling equipment that should then be operated by Saipem, leveraging on Trevi expertise and knowhow on foundation in executing wind farm projects
