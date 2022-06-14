AkzoNobel Cuts Q2 Outlook on Weak DIY Demand in Europe, China Covid Lockdowns
(PLX AI) – AkzoNobel updates Q2 outlook based on impact of China lockdowns and slower start to the EMEA DIY season.AkzoNobel says consumer demand in the Deco DIY channels in Europe got off to a slow start in Q2AkzoNobel Q2 operating income for …
- (PLX AI) – AkzoNobel updates Q2 outlook based on impact of China lockdowns and slower start to the EMEA DIY season.
- AkzoNobel says consumer demand in the Deco DIY channels in Europe got off to a slow start in Q2
- AkzoNobel Q2 operating income for Decorative Paints expected to be down by approximately €50 million versus expectations
- AkzoNobel COVID-19 lockdowns in China during Q2 will have negative operating income impact of approximately €40 million
- AkzoNobel continues to focus on achieving its €2 billion adjusted EBITDA target for 2023, despite the volatile market environment having a material impact on the company’s Q2 2022 financials
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0