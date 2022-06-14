Resmed to Buy Medifox Dan for $1 Billion
(PLX AI) – Resmed to Acquire MEDIFOX DAN, a German Leader in Out-of-Hospital Software SolutionsResmed says purchase price is approximately $1 billionTarget will integrate into ResMed’s out-of-hospital SaaS business segment, expanding its solutions …
- (PLX AI) – Resmed to Acquire MEDIFOX DAN, a German Leader in Out-of-Hospital Software Solutions
- Resmed says purchase price is approximately $1 billion
- Target will integrate into ResMed’s out-of-hospital SaaS business segment, expanding its solutions portfolio into new healthcare sectors including outpatient therapy
- Upon closing, acquisition expected to be accretive to ResMed’s non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
