Resmed to Buy Medifox Dan for $1 Billion

  • (PLX AI) – Resmed to Acquire MEDIFOX DAN, a German Leader in Out-of-Hospital Software Solutions
  • Resmed says purchase price is approximately $1 billion
  • Target will integrate into ResMed’s out-of-hospital SaaS business segment, expanding its solutions portfolio into new healthcare sectors including outpatient therapy
  • Upon closing, acquisition expected to be accretive to ResMed’s non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
Autor: PLX AI
