(PLX AI) – UPM raises its earnings outlook for 2022.UPM now expects its comparable EBIT to increase both in H1 2022 from H1 2021, and in the full year 2022 from 2021Previously expected its comparable EBIT in H1 2022 to be on similar level compared …

UPM Now Sees Higher Adj. EBIT for Both 1H, FY Compared to Last Year

