Nokia Rises as Citi Says Buy on Guidance Upgrade Prospects
(PLX AI) – Nokia shares rose 2% after Citi analysts upgraded the stock to buy from neutral. Nokia is experiencing improving fundamentals that are currently ignored by the market, Citi saidThat company should achieve FY margins near the top of its …
- (PLX AI) – Nokia shares rose 2% after Citi analysts upgraded the stock to buy from neutral.
- Nokia is experiencing improving fundamentals that are currently ignored by the market, Citi said
- That company should achieve FY margins near the top of its 11-13.5% range and guidance may be upgraded with the Q2 results report, Citi said
- Price target EUR 6.50
