Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After Monkeypox Vaccine Supply Contract with European HERA
(PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic raises outlook after the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) ordered 110,000 doses of MVA-BN smallpox/monkeypox vaccine, which will be made available to EU Member States, Norway and Iceland …
- Outlook FY EBITDA DKK -800 to -600 million, up from DKK -900 to -700 million
- Outlook FY revenue DKK 1,900-2,100 million, up from DKK 1,800-2,000 million
