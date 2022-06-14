Neste Sees Q2 Earnings Improved Significantly vs Q1
(PLX AI) – Neste raises its second quarter 2022 outlook.Neste mitigation actions to replace Russian crude oil and natural gas have enabled the company to retain high utilization rates at its Porvoo refineryNeste second-quarter total refining margin …
- (PLX AI) – Neste raises its second quarter 2022 outlook.
- Neste mitigation actions to replace Russian crude oil and natural gas have enabled the company to retain high utilization rates at its Porvoo refinery
- Neste second-quarter total refining margin is expected to more than double from the level seen in the first quarter
- Neste second-quarter comparable EBITDA to improve significantly compared to the first quarter
