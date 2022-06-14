Zurich Airport deploys self bag drop installation with German supplier Materna IPS (FOTO)

Dortmund (ots) - The launch is the latest in progressive technology deployed by

the airport in an effort to provide a seamless travel experience



As the largest airport in Switzerland, Zurich Airport (ZRH) is an important

gateway in and outside the country. To offer its passengers the best possible

travel experience, ZRH has decided to integrate an automated baggage handling

system to streamline the baggage drop process. The self-service kiosks are the

latest in progressive technology coming from ZRH, which was named Europe's

Leading Airport (25-40 Mio. Pax) at the World Travel Awards for the 19th time in

2022.



