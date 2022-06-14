Zurich Airport deploys self bag drop installation with German supplier Materna IPS (FOTO)
Dortmund (ots) - The launch is the latest in progressive technology deployed by
the airport in an effort to provide a seamless travel experience
As the largest airport in Switzerland, Zurich Airport (ZRH) is an important
gateway in and outside the country. To offer its passengers the best possible
travel experience, ZRH has decided to integrate an automated baggage handling
system to streamline the baggage drop process. The self-service kiosks are the
latest in progressive technology coming from ZRH, which was named Europe's
Leading Airport (25-40 Mio. Pax) at the World Travel Awards for the 19th time in
2022.
the airport in an effort to provide a seamless travel experience
As the largest airport in Switzerland, Zurich Airport (ZRH) is an important
gateway in and outside the country. To offer its passengers the best possible
travel experience, ZRH has decided to integrate an automated baggage handling
system to streamline the baggage drop process. The self-service kiosks are the
latest in progressive technology coming from ZRH, which was named Europe's
Leading Airport (25-40 Mio. Pax) at the World Travel Awards for the 19th time in
2022.
Since April 1st 2022, a total of 20 self-service units are available to
passengers at the airport. The first self bag drops (SBD) are located in
check-in area 2, the other half went into operation in check-in area 3. The
double units in front-loader design resemble regular counters where the baggage
is placed on the belt from the front. Materna IPS systems are able to decrease
the average passenger transaction time and therefore significantly reduce
waiting times during check-in. The first airlines to make the new technology
available to their passengers are SWISS, Edelweiss, Lufthansa and Austrian
Airlines, other airlines will follow in the coming months.
In order to meet ZRH security requirements, Materna IPS has developed a highly
secure intrusion detection at the SBDs. This system prevents children or
unauthorized persons from entering the SBD system by monitoring the insertion
area as well as the scanning tunnel and tunnel exit. If an intrusion - or any
unnecessary object movement - is detected, the SBD system immediately stops to
prevent injury.
"The self bag drop service allows different airlines to operate at the same
counter. This increases flexibility in the check-in process and enhances
passenger convenience by providing additional bag drop points," says Roman Jung,
Project Manager Self Bag Drop, Flughafen Zürich AG
With implementing this major project at Zurich Airport, Materna IPS extends its
business activities in the European market and is expanding its international
growth. The introduction of self-service units at ZRH marks a new chapter in
improving the passenger journey at the airport and we're proud to be part of
this development!
About Materna IPS GmbH
Materna IPS (Intelligent Passenger Solutions) is one of the most renowned
suppliers for airports and airlines worldwide, providing solutions for automated
passenger handling at airports. The company's range of services includes
hardware and software implementations as well as service and maintenance. Its
international offices in the USA, Canada, Europe and India enable Materna IPS to
provide its customers with individual support and to respond quickly and
professionally to market requirements. Materna IPS is a wholly owned subsidiary
of Materna Information & Communications SE based in Germany. The Materna Group
currently employs more than 3,200 people worldwide and generated revenues of 433
million in 2021.
Contact:
Jana Eull
Head of Marketing
Materna IPS GmbH
Voßkuhle 37, 44141 Dortmund, Germany
Tel. +49 231 5599-8691
E-Mail: mailto:jana.eull@materna-ips.com
http://www.materna-ips.com
]
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158366/5247844
OTS: Materna IPS GmbH
passengers at the airport. The first self bag drops (SBD) are located in
check-in area 2, the other half went into operation in check-in area 3. The
double units in front-loader design resemble regular counters where the baggage
is placed on the belt from the front. Materna IPS systems are able to decrease
the average passenger transaction time and therefore significantly reduce
waiting times during check-in. The first airlines to make the new technology
available to their passengers are SWISS, Edelweiss, Lufthansa and Austrian
Airlines, other airlines will follow in the coming months.
In order to meet ZRH security requirements, Materna IPS has developed a highly
secure intrusion detection at the SBDs. This system prevents children or
unauthorized persons from entering the SBD system by monitoring the insertion
area as well as the scanning tunnel and tunnel exit. If an intrusion - or any
unnecessary object movement - is detected, the SBD system immediately stops to
prevent injury.
"The self bag drop service allows different airlines to operate at the same
counter. This increases flexibility in the check-in process and enhances
passenger convenience by providing additional bag drop points," says Roman Jung,
Project Manager Self Bag Drop, Flughafen Zürich AG
With implementing this major project at Zurich Airport, Materna IPS extends its
business activities in the European market and is expanding its international
growth. The introduction of self-service units at ZRH marks a new chapter in
improving the passenger journey at the airport and we're proud to be part of
this development!
About Materna IPS GmbH
Materna IPS (Intelligent Passenger Solutions) is one of the most renowned
suppliers for airports and airlines worldwide, providing solutions for automated
passenger handling at airports. The company's range of services includes
hardware and software implementations as well as service and maintenance. Its
international offices in the USA, Canada, Europe and India enable Materna IPS to
provide its customers with individual support and to respond quickly and
professionally to market requirements. Materna IPS is a wholly owned subsidiary
of Materna Information & Communications SE based in Germany. The Materna Group
currently employs more than 3,200 people worldwide and generated revenues of 433
million in 2021.
Contact:
Jana Eull
Head of Marketing
Materna IPS GmbH
Voßkuhle 37, 44141 Dortmund, Germany
Tel. +49 231 5599-8691
E-Mail: mailto:jana.eull@materna-ips.com
http://www.materna-ips.com
]
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158366/5247844
OTS: Materna IPS GmbH
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 16 | 0 |