checkAd

Original-Research Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG):

^

Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest SE

Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest SE
ISIN: MT0000580101

Anlass der Studie: Managementinterview
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Marcel Goldmann

14/06/2022 - Management interview with Media and Games Invest SE
'We expect to continue to grow in 2022 and to benefit from the market changes in the media sector. With the additional liquidity from the recent bond issue, we are also excellently equipped with capital to benefit from the current market in the M&A area.'

Media and Games Invest SE (MG) is an advertising software platform (ad tech platform) with extensive first-party data from its own games content. The regional focus of the Group's business activities is North America and Europe. The company combines organic growth with value-enhancing synergistic acquisitions, which has resulted in an average growth rate of 77.0% (CAGR between 2018-2021).

Late last week, the technology company announced the successful placement of a new EUR175 million senior secured bond at 98.0% of par with a floating rate coupon of EURIBOR+6.25% and, in parallel, the repurchase of a EUR115 million senior secured bond.

Against this background, we took the opportunity to interview Paul Echt, CFO of the MGI Group, about the latest capital raising, the business model and the prospects of the company.

GBC AG: Mr. Echt, MGI was able to place a new bond despite the current tense market environment - especially for growth and tech companies like you. What were the reasons for this step?

Paul Echt: We have no specific capital needs as we have both strong free cash flow and sufficient cash of well over EUR 100 million. Nevertheless, the motivation was to raise additional funds now in order to be able to realize more M&A opportunities in the coming quarters, especially as purchase prices have fallen sharply due to the market environment and - should there be an economic downturn - are expected to fall further. In this sense, we are acting with foresight and from a strong position.
For our M&A strategy, this means that we are now positioned for the coming months in such a way that we can easily make smaller to medium-sized upfront payments with the cash we have on hand. Vendor loans and earn-outs (where a portion of the purchase price is paid at a later date based on performance) only become payable in cash or shares further down the line. This means that we can use existing cash to make acquisitions, utilizing modest level of cash at the time, whilst reducing near term liquidity risk and spreading the risk of equity dilution to shareholders.


Seite 1 von 3


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
 |  95   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Original-Research Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): ^ Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest SE Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest SE ISIN: MT0000580101 Anlass der Studie: Managementinterview Letzte Ratingänderung: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aktien New York: Indizes dämmen Verluste ein - JPMorgan: Rückschlag übertrieben
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Talfahrt geht weiter - Angst vor Zinsentscheid
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Zinsangst und Konjunktursorgen lassen Kurse rutschen
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Kursrutsch hält auch zu Wochenbeginn an (1) 
Aktien Osteuropa Schluss: Deutliche Verluste - Kein Handel in Moskau
Aktien Europa Schluss: Zins- und Rezessionsängste lassen Anleger fliehen
DAX-FLASH: Erholungsversuch nach dem Kursrutsch
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Leichte Kursgewinne nach Kursrutsch
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax bricht Erholungsversuch ab
Aktien New York Ausblick: Hoffnung auf Stabilisierung vor Fed-Zinsentscheid
Titel
Aktien New York: Indizes dämmen Verluste ein - JPMorgan: Rückschlag übertrieben
Große Goldvorkommen in Uganda entdeckt (1) 
Bericht: Russen bereiten sich auf Krieg bis Oktober vor
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Talfahrt geht weiter - Angst vor Zinsentscheid
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax vor EZB-Entscheid mit weiteren Verlusten
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Weitere Kursverluste - Furcht vor Rezession belastet
dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Weitere Kursverluste erwartet
Ölpreise steigen weiter
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Kursrutsch geht weiter - Rezessionsfurcht
ROUNDUP: Bitcoin fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit eineinhalb Jahren
Titel
Karlsruher Entscheidung zur Pflege-Impfpflicht am Donnerstag
GESAMT-ROUNDUP 2: Putin warnt vor neuen Nato-Beitritten
Heil will Entwurf für Bürgergeld-Reform im Sommer vorlegen
Größter Gasspeicher soll ab Juni 'mit großem Schwung' befüllt werden
Britische Geheimdienste: Belarus bindet ukrainische Kräfte
Aktien New York: Indizes dämmen Verluste ein - JPMorgan: Rückschlag übertrieben
Große Goldvorkommen in Uganda entdeckt (1) 
Bericht: Russen bereiten sich auf Krieg bis Oktober vor
OTS: immowelt / Aussicht bis Ende 2022: Der Immobilienboom endet, ...
Aktien New York: Schwerer Dämpfer - Target zieht Einzelhändler runter
Titel
Karlsruher Entscheidung zur Pflege-Impfpflicht am Donnerstag
London: Viele russische Truppen nicht mehr kampffähig
Moskau sagt Zerfall der Ukraine in mehrere Kleinstaaten voraus
Original-Research: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
ROUNDUP: Teamviewer zieht Konsequenzen aus Kurssturz - Finanzvorstand geht
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Impfstoffaktie Valneva setzt Rekordjagd fort
Aktien New York: Gewinnmitnahmen nach Rekordhochs - Nasdaq unter Druck
Aktien New York: Freier Fall geht an der Wall Street weiter
London: Fortschritte Russlands in Ukraine behindert
Ukrainische Armee: Zwei Brücken des russischen Militärs zerstört