Anlass der Studie: Managementinterview

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann



14/06/2022 - Management interview with Media and Games Invest SE

'We expect to continue to grow in 2022 and to benefit from the market changes in the media sector. With the additional liquidity from the recent bond issue, we are also excellently equipped with capital to benefit from the current market in the M&A area.'



Media and Games Invest SE (MG) is an advertising software platform (ad tech platform) with extensive first-party data from its own games content. The regional focus of the Group's business activities is North America and Europe. The company combines organic growth with value-enhancing synergistic acquisitions, which has resulted in an average growth rate of 77.0% (CAGR between 2018-2021).



Late last week, the technology company announced the successful placement of a new EUR175 million senior secured bond at 98.0% of par with a floating rate coupon of EURIBOR+6.25% and, in parallel, the repurchase of a EUR115 million senior secured bond.



Against this background, we took the opportunity to interview Paul Echt, CFO of the MGI Group, about the latest capital raising, the business model and the prospects of the company.



GBC AG: Mr. Echt, MGI was able to place a new bond despite the current tense market environment - especially for growth and tech companies like you. What were the reasons for this step?



Paul Echt: We have no specific capital needs as we have both strong free cash flow and sufficient cash of well over EUR 100 million. Nevertheless, the motivation was to raise additional funds now in order to be able to realize more M&A opportunities in the coming quarters, especially as purchase prices have fallen sharply due to the market environment and - should there be an economic downturn - are expected to fall further. In this sense, we are acting with foresight and from a strong position.

For our M&A strategy, this means that we are now positioned for the coming months in such a way that we can easily make smaller to medium-sized upfront payments with the cash we have on hand. Vendor loans and earn-outs (where a portion of the purchase price is paid at a later date based on performance) only become payable in cash or shares further down the line. This means that we can use existing cash to make acquisitions, utilizing modest level of cash at the time, whilst reducing near term liquidity risk and spreading the risk of equity dilution to shareholders.



