XXL Sees Q2 Revenue Below Last Year
(PLX AI) – XXL revenue so far in the second quarter 2022 is lower than last year, company says. XXL Q2 revenues around NOK 2.2 billionXXL Q2 gross margin expected to be around 38-39 per centXXL Q2 EBITDA NOK 190 – 220 million
- (PLX AI) – XXL revenue so far in the second quarter 2022 is lower than last year, company says.
- XXL Q2 revenues around NOK 2.2 billion
- XXL Q2 gross margin expected to be around 38-39 per cent
- XXL Q2 EBITDA NOK 190 – 220 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0