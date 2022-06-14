Colruyt FY Earnings Come in Below Consensus Expectations; Sees Cost Increases Continuing
- (PLX AI) – Colruyt FY revenue EUR 10,049 million vs. estimate EUR 10,000 million.
- FY EBITDA EUR 741 million vs. estimate EUR 757 million
- FY EBIT EUR 375 million vs. estimate EUR 406 million
- FY pretax profit EUR 383 million vs. estimate EUR 400 million
- The Belgian retail market experienced diverse impacts of the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the financial year 2021/22. Volumes in the food stores were under pressure and market competitiveness increased strongly in terms of both price and promotions, the company said
- Last months of the financial year were particularly marked by a challenging macroeconomic environment with high inflation: Colruyt
- Colruyt Group expects the current macroeconomic context, which is marked by inflation, cost increases and a negative consumer confidence, to continue
- Says will limit price increases as much as possible
- Colruyt Group expects the consolidated net result excluding possible one-off effects to further decrease in 2022/23 compared to 2021/22
