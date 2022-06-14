(PLX AI) – Colruyt FY revenue EUR 10,049 million vs. estimate EUR 10,000 million.FY EBITDA EUR 741 million vs. estimate EUR 757 millionFY EBIT EUR 375 million vs. estimate EUR 406 millionFY pretax profit EUR 383 million vs. estimate EUR 400 …

Colruyt FY Earnings Come in Below Consensus Expectations; Sees Cost Increases Continuing

