Getinge Sees Organic Net Sales Outlook Flat with Actual Net Sales of Last Year

(PLX AI) – Getinge 2022 outlook for organic net sales is expected to be in line with actual net sales 2021.Getinge long-term financial targets for organic growth of 4-6% remain unchanged The two main challenges are a mild flu season globally, which …

  • (PLX AI) – Getinge 2022 outlook for organic net sales is expected to be in line with actual net sales 2021.
  • Getinge long-term financial targets for organic growth of 4-6% remain unchanged
  • The two main challenges are a mild flu season globally, which means reduced demand for products for ECMO therapy and a rapidly reduced production of COVID-19 vaccines, to which Getinge supplies Sterile Transfer products, the company said
  • In addition, revenue growth is negatively impacted by the lockdowns in key parts of China, which have amplified supply chain disruptions, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a shortage of health care providers in the field of elective surgery


