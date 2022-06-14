The world congress on sustainable mobility Global Mobility Call kicks off in Madrid

Madrid (ots/PRNewswire) - With top international speakers and the support of the

King of Spain



- International experts such as Jeffrey Sachs, Michio Kaku, Uri Levine, Carlo

Ratti, outline the key features of the mobility of the future.

- Some of the top representatives and decision-makers intervening are Adina

Valean, EU Transport Commissioner; Young Tae Kim, President of the ITF;

Eric-Mark Huitema, head of European car makers association (ACEA); Patrick

Mallejaq, head of the World Road Association and Pedro Sánchez, President of

the Spanish Government.



The Minister of Transport of Spain, Raquel Sánchez, and José Vicente de los

Mozos, Chairman of IFEMA MADRID, opened Global Mobility Call

(https://www.ifema.es/en/global-mobility-call) today in Madrid. The congress

will showcase major international mobility solutions and will bring together all

stakeholders with the goal of boosting decarbonization, connectivity and

digitalisation, building on the opportunities offered by post-pandemic recovery

plans.



