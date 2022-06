The world congress on sustainable mobility Global Mobility Call kicks off in Madrid

Madrid (ots/PRNewswire) - With top international speakers and the support of the

King of Spain



- International experts such as Jeffrey Sachs, Michio Kaku, Uri Levine, Carlo

Ratti, outline the key features of the mobility of the future.

- Some of the top representatives and decision-makers intervening are Adina

Valean, EU Transport Commissioner; Young Tae Kim, President of the ITF;

Eric-Mark Huitema, head of European car makers association (ACEA); Patrick

Mallejaq, head of the World Road Association and Pedro Sánchez, President of

the Spanish Government.



The Minister of Transport of Spain, Raquel Sánchez, and José Vicente de los

Mozos, Chairman of IFEMA MADRID, opened Global Mobility Call

(https://www.ifema.es/en/global-mobility-call) today in Madrid. The congress

will showcase major international mobility solutions and will bring together all

stakeholders with the goal of boosting decarbonization, connectivity and

digitalisation, building on the opportunities offered by post-pandemic recovery

plans.





Spain is committed to leading the global race for sustainable mobility byconvening all economic sectors and institutions driving the transformation ofmobility. This is the goal of Global Mobility Call, the world congress onsustainable mobility organised by IFEMA MADRID and Smobhub, and sponsored by theSpanish Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, that takes place inMadrid until 16 June.The Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez, said thatGlobal Mobility Call "is set to become the first reference point for themobility of the future", at a time when it is essential "to share ideas andexperiences in pursuit of a sustainable mobility that will allow us to face thecolossal challenge posed by climate change and that requires everyone's efforts".The Chairman of IFEMA MADRID, José Vicente de los Mozos, said that the goal ofGlobal Mobility Call is "set to be the world landmark event in sustainablemobility" and "the top business platform for projects that will transformsustainable mobility" driving join initiatives among all sectors, institutions,regulators, companies, SMEs and entrepreneurs.Juan José Lillo, co-founder of Smobhub, recalled that "new social habits anddigitalisation have quadrupled the movement of people and goods globally",accelerating the transformation of transport, a sector that is in the spotlightdue to the need to achieve the national decarbonization targets under the Parisclimate Agreement. "At Global Mobility Call, we have created an agenda thatemphasises the word Call in its name, which is a call to action", he said.The meeting, held at a key moment of post-pandemic recovery and in the midst ofan energy crisis, will drive the sustainable mobility debate as the great leverfor change in the new economy, bringing together large companies, corporationsand multinationals from the industrial sectors that are active in thedevelopment of sustainable mobility. Some of the companies present are Bolt,Cabify, Europcar Mobility Group, Iberia, Renfe, Adif, Renault Group - Mobilize,Etra, Indra, Net4things, Accenture, Deloitte, EY, and McKinsey & Company;Iberdrola, Repsol and ProLogium; Santander Consumer Finance or Mapfre.Strong institutional support comes from King Felipe of Spain , who chairs theCongress' honorary committee, the Spanish Government, with the participation ofPresident Pedro Sánchez and the Ministers of Transport and Mobility, RaquelSánchez , and of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera , as well as internationalinstitutional representatives such as Adina Valean , Commissioner for Transportof the European Commission; Young Tae Kim , President of ITF; Eric-Mark Huitema, President of ACEA; Patrick Mallejaq , Secretary General of PIARC; andrepresentatives of POLIS, WWF, WHO and IDB.Michio Kaku, Uri Levine, Jeffrey Sachs, Carlo Rati , will feature, as well assome of the best European and international public-private collaborationprojects in the context of the European Recovery Plan, such as PAsCAL, Gaia-X,One Planet Cities, SMarta, 5G-MOBIX EU , and major research such as AIL:Automotive Innovation Lab, Renewables Now, Center for Future Mobility andes.movilidad.Global Mobility Call is organized around the key mobility challenges: New UrbanPlanning, Economic Development & Regulation, Sustainable Transportation, Tech,Data & Innovation , and Future Society , which integrates three major movementswith an impact on society: New Generation, Rural Challenge , and New Economy .In addition, there will also be a forum dedicated to Latin America .Image : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1839622/Global_Mobility_Call.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1706777/Global_Mobility_Call_Logo.jpgContact:Marta Cacho,mcacho@ifema.es,+34 626 632 326; Elena Valera,evalera@ifema.es,+34 629 644 208Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/160553/5248520OTS: Global Mobility Call