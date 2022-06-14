The world congress on sustainable mobility Global Mobility Call kicks off in Madrid
Madrid (ots/PRNewswire) - With top international speakers and the support of the
King of Spain
- International experts such as Jeffrey Sachs, Michio Kaku, Uri Levine, Carlo
Ratti, outline the key features of the mobility of the future.
- Some of the top representatives and decision-makers intervening are Adina
Valean, EU Transport Commissioner; Young Tae Kim, President of the ITF;
Eric-Mark Huitema, head of European car makers association (ACEA); Patrick
Mallejaq, head of the World Road Association and Pedro Sánchez, President of
the Spanish Government.
The Minister of Transport of Spain, Raquel Sánchez, and José Vicente de los
Mozos, Chairman of IFEMA MADRID, opened Global Mobility Call
(https://www.ifema.es/en/global-mobility-call) today in Madrid. The congress
will showcase major international mobility solutions and will bring together all
stakeholders with the goal of boosting decarbonization, connectivity and
digitalisation, building on the opportunities offered by post-pandemic recovery
plans.
King of Spain
- International experts such as Jeffrey Sachs, Michio Kaku, Uri Levine, Carlo
Ratti, outline the key features of the mobility of the future.
- Some of the top representatives and decision-makers intervening are Adina
Valean, EU Transport Commissioner; Young Tae Kim, President of the ITF;
Eric-Mark Huitema, head of European car makers association (ACEA); Patrick
Mallejaq, head of the World Road Association and Pedro Sánchez, President of
the Spanish Government.
The Minister of Transport of Spain, Raquel Sánchez, and José Vicente de los
Mozos, Chairman of IFEMA MADRID, opened Global Mobility Call
(https://www.ifema.es/en/global-mobility-call) today in Madrid. The congress
will showcase major international mobility solutions and will bring together all
stakeholders with the goal of boosting decarbonization, connectivity and
digitalisation, building on the opportunities offered by post-pandemic recovery
plans.
Spain is committed to leading the global race for sustainable mobility by
convening all economic sectors and institutions driving the transformation of
mobility. This is the goal of Global Mobility Call, the world congress on
sustainable mobility organised by IFEMA MADRID and Smobhub, and sponsored by the
Spanish Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, that takes place in
Madrid until 16 June.
The Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez, said that
Global Mobility Call "is set to become the first reference point for the
mobility of the future", at a time when it is essential "to share ideas and
experiences in pursuit of a sustainable mobility that will allow us to face the
colossal challenge posed by climate change and that requires everyone's efforts
".
The Chairman of IFEMA MADRID, José Vicente de los Mozos, said that the goal of
Global Mobility Call is "set to be the world landmark event in sustainable
mobility" and "the top business platform for projects that will transform
sustainable mobility" driving join initiatives among all sectors, institutions,
regulators, companies, SMEs and entrepreneurs.
Juan José Lillo, co-founder of Smobhub, recalled that "new social habits and
digitalisation have quadrupled the movement of people and goods globally",
accelerating the transformation of transport, a sector that is in the spotlight
due to the need to achieve the national decarbonization targets under the Paris
climate Agreement. "At Global Mobility Call, we have created an agenda that
emphasises the word Call in its name, which is a call to action", he said.
The meeting, held at a key moment of post-pandemic recovery and in the midst of
an energy crisis, will drive the sustainable mobility debate as the great lever
for change in the new economy, bringing together large companies, corporations
and multinationals from the industrial sectors that are active in the
development of sustainable mobility. Some of the companies present are Bolt,
Cabify, Europcar Mobility Group, Iberia, Renfe, Adif, Renault Group - Mobilize,
Etra, Indra, Net4things, Accenture, Deloitte, EY, and McKinsey & Company;
Iberdrola, Repsol and ProLogium; Santander Consumer Finance or Mapfre.
Strong institutional support comes from King Felipe of Spain , who chairs the
Congress' honorary committee, the Spanish Government, with the participation of
President Pedro Sánchez and the Ministers of Transport and Mobility, Raquel
Sánchez , and of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera , as well as international
institutional representatives such as Adina Valean , Commissioner for Transport
of the European Commission; Young Tae Kim , President of ITF; Eric-Mark Huitema
, President of ACEA; Patrick Mallejaq , Secretary General of PIARC; and
representatives of POLIS, WWF, WHO and IDB.
Michio Kaku, Uri Levine, Jeffrey Sachs, Carlo Rati , will feature, as well as
some of the best European and international public-private collaboration
projects in the context of the European Recovery Plan, such as PAsCAL, Gaia-X,
One Planet Cities, SMarta, 5G-MOBIX EU , and major research such as AIL:
Automotive Innovation Lab, Renewables Now, Center for Future Mobility and
es.movilidad.
Global Mobility Call is organized around the key mobility challenges: New Urban
Planning, Economic Development & Regulation, Sustainable Transportation, Tech,
Data & Innovation , and Future Society , which integrates three major movements
with an impact on society: New Generation, Rural Challenge , and New Economy .
In addition, there will also be a forum dedicated to Latin America .
Image : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1839622/Global_Mobility_Call.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1706777/Global_Mobility_Call_Logo.jpg
Contact:
Marta Cacho,
mcacho@ifema.es,
+34 626 632 326; Elena Valera,
evalera@ifema.es,
+34 629 644 208
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/160553/5248520
OTS: Global Mobility Call
convening all economic sectors and institutions driving the transformation of
mobility. This is the goal of Global Mobility Call, the world congress on
sustainable mobility organised by IFEMA MADRID and Smobhub, and sponsored by the
Spanish Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, that takes place in
Madrid until 16 June.
The Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez, said that
Global Mobility Call "is set to become the first reference point for the
mobility of the future", at a time when it is essential "to share ideas and
experiences in pursuit of a sustainable mobility that will allow us to face the
colossal challenge posed by climate change and that requires everyone's efforts
".
The Chairman of IFEMA MADRID, José Vicente de los Mozos, said that the goal of
Global Mobility Call is "set to be the world landmark event in sustainable
mobility" and "the top business platform for projects that will transform
sustainable mobility" driving join initiatives among all sectors, institutions,
regulators, companies, SMEs and entrepreneurs.
Juan José Lillo, co-founder of Smobhub, recalled that "new social habits and
digitalisation have quadrupled the movement of people and goods globally",
accelerating the transformation of transport, a sector that is in the spotlight
due to the need to achieve the national decarbonization targets under the Paris
climate Agreement. "At Global Mobility Call, we have created an agenda that
emphasises the word Call in its name, which is a call to action", he said.
The meeting, held at a key moment of post-pandemic recovery and in the midst of
an energy crisis, will drive the sustainable mobility debate as the great lever
for change in the new economy, bringing together large companies, corporations
and multinationals from the industrial sectors that are active in the
development of sustainable mobility. Some of the companies present are Bolt,
Cabify, Europcar Mobility Group, Iberia, Renfe, Adif, Renault Group - Mobilize,
Etra, Indra, Net4things, Accenture, Deloitte, EY, and McKinsey & Company;
Iberdrola, Repsol and ProLogium; Santander Consumer Finance or Mapfre.
Strong institutional support comes from King Felipe of Spain , who chairs the
Congress' honorary committee, the Spanish Government, with the participation of
President Pedro Sánchez and the Ministers of Transport and Mobility, Raquel
Sánchez , and of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera , as well as international
institutional representatives such as Adina Valean , Commissioner for Transport
of the European Commission; Young Tae Kim , President of ITF; Eric-Mark Huitema
, President of ACEA; Patrick Mallejaq , Secretary General of PIARC; and
representatives of POLIS, WWF, WHO and IDB.
Michio Kaku, Uri Levine, Jeffrey Sachs, Carlo Rati , will feature, as well as
some of the best European and international public-private collaboration
projects in the context of the European Recovery Plan, such as PAsCAL, Gaia-X,
One Planet Cities, SMarta, 5G-MOBIX EU , and major research such as AIL:
Automotive Innovation Lab, Renewables Now, Center for Future Mobility and
es.movilidad.
Global Mobility Call is organized around the key mobility challenges: New Urban
Planning, Economic Development & Regulation, Sustainable Transportation, Tech,
Data & Innovation , and Future Society , which integrates three major movements
with an impact on society: New Generation, Rural Challenge , and New Economy .
In addition, there will also be a forum dedicated to Latin America .
Image : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1839622/Global_Mobility_Call.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1706777/Global_Mobility_Call_Logo.jpg
Contact:
Marta Cacho,
mcacho@ifema.es,
+34 626 632 326; Elena Valera,
evalera@ifema.es,
+34 629 644 208
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/160553/5248520
OTS: Global Mobility Call
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 39 | 0 |