Saipem Gets Contract by BW Offshore in Brazil

  • (PLX AI) – Saipem awarded offshore contract for Gato do Mato development Brazil by BW Offshore SPV PTE Ltd.
  • Contract for the early-stage engineering services for the supply of an FPSO (Floating Production Storage and Offloading) unit to be then provided to Shell and its partners for the development of the Gato do Mato oil and gas field located approximately 200 km offshore Brazil in the Santos Basin, in water depths of around 2,000 meters
  • The LNTP is valued up to 50 million USD. Saipem’s share is worth approximately 25 million USD
  • Upon completion of the LNTP, Shell and its partners target to award a lease and operate contract which will include the award of the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the FPSO to a Consortium between Saipem and BW, with expected delivery in 2026


12
