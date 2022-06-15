Italgas Plans EUR 8.6 Billion Investment in 2022-2028
(PLX AI) – Italgas presents its 2022-2028 Strategic Plan, with investment program of EUR 8.6 billion.This is up EUR 700 million compared to previous PlanEUR 4.5 billion net for the development, digitization and repurposing of the Italian gas …
- (PLX AI) – Italgas presents its 2022-2028 Strategic Plan, with investment program of EUR 8.6 billion.
- This is up EUR 700 million compared to previous Plan
- EUR 4.5 billion net for the development, digitization and repurposing of the Italian gas distribution network
- EUR 1.8 billion for Atem tenders and EUR 1.8 billion for Greece
- EUR 340 million to accelerate growth in the energy efficiency sector
- Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions Scope 1 and 2 by 34% by 2028 and by 42% by 2030, Scope 3 (supply chain) by 30% by 2028 and by 33% by 2030, decrease in energy consumption by 27% by 2028 and by 33% by 2030 (baseline 2020)
- “Net Zero goal” by 2050
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0